Brazil spill: President says oil is not Brazil's

Environment minister says at least 42 coastal cities have been affected by the spill.

by

    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says an oil spill polluting his country’s beaches since early September is not of Brazilian origin.

    The Brazilian environmental agency says it has cleaned up more than 100 tonnes of oil which washed up on more than 100 beaches in the northeast.

    Bolsonaro says it could be the result of criminal activity or a shipwreck.

    An investigation to find out the cause is still under way but it is not yet clear what the extent of the damage will be.

    Al Jazeera's Sara Khairat reports.

