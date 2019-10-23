Bosnia authorities cut off water in migrant camp

Local authorities cut the supply in effort to pressure central government to relocate migrants and refugees living in Vucijak camp, near the city of Bihac.

by

    Police in Bosnia have pulled dozens of asylum seekers off a train to stop them from reaching already full camps in the northwest.

    Local officials are struggling to deal with large numbers of refugees at the Bihac camp and have temporarily cut the water supply, hoping to pressure the central government into helping.

    Thousands of migrants are stuck in the area near the border with EU member Croatia and the Red Cross has called for more support to reduce the risk of a humanitarian crisis.

    Al Jazeera's Raheela Mahomed reports.

