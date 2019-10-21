Bangladesh cricketers go on strike over pay, other demands

Bangladesh's cricketers have gone on strike, refusing to turn up for duty until their 11-point list of demands is met.

The players want an increased say in cricket matters and an improvement of domestic pay packages. They also urged for an improvement of pay packages for groundsmen and local coaches.

No age-level cricket players were included among those seeking the 11-point demands.

"We did not include under-19 team here as they are preparing for the World Cup. Everybody else is here and we know everybody is with us," Bangladesh Test captain Shakib al Hasan said at a press conference on Monday in the capital, Dhaka.

"We are not going to be involved in cricket unless our demand is fulfilled."

Main demands:



- BPL must go back to franchise model



- DPL must go back to open market transfers



- Central contract salary should be higher, and include more players



- Higher first class match fees



- Players association to no longer have conflict of interest — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) October 21, 2019

Hasan said the strike is for domestic and first-class cricket to international cricket.

"We could not include our women's cricketers because this decision was taken suddenly and if they have any demands they can include it with us," Hasan said.

The planned boycott has thrown Bangladesh's upcoming tour to India, which starts on November 3, in jeopardy.

Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said they would discuss the matter.

"We have just been informed about the development through media. They [players] are yet to talk on this matter with us directly," Chowdhury said.

"We surely will take a decision on this matter. At this point, I can't say anything on this."

Bangladesh is currently ranked ninth on the list of 12 Test playing nations.