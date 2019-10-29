Bangladesh to bolster relations with Turkey

A Bangladeshi high official on Tuesday said that bilateral relation between Bangladesh and Turkey is based on a firm and common sentiment of establishing peace and prosperity everywhere.

Addressing the 96th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey celebrated in capital city Dhaka on Tuesday night, Bangladesh's Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that Turkey has been supporting Bangladesh for long in development and peace-building process.

He stated that "the friendship between the two countries will develop in days coming ahead."

Hailing the friendship between Turkey and Bangladesh, he said that Turkey has been playing an outstanding role in the Rohingya crisis since the very beginning.

"We hope the Turkish role in humanity worldwide, as well as in Bangladesh will be continued."

Rohingya crisis

The Turkish ambassador in Dhaka, Devrim Oztur, thanked Bangladesh for the country's great contribution to Rohingya refugees. He said that both countries are in favour of destitute people and against oppression.

He hoped that bilateral relations in terms of trade and business will also be bolstered in days ahead.

A good number of diplomats, politicians, intellectuals, bureaucrats and high-ups of other fields also attended the event and wished for the prosperity of Turkey.

They remembered the historical role of Turkey in establishing peace across the world in different critical periods.

On October 29, 1923, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed the country's status as a republic.

A vote then took place in the Grand National Assembly, and Ataturk, a revolutionary statesman, was elected the first president of the Republic of Turkey by unanimous vote.

Since then, Turkey celebrates the Republic Day every October 29.

Republic Day is being celebrated in all provinces of Turkey and the country's representations abroad.

Government ceremony in the capital Ankara, art events and fireworks in Istanbul, concerts and torchlight processions in the Aegean Izmir province are among the symbols of Republic Day celebrations in Turkey.