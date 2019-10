More than four years after a bomb attack killed 20 people at a popular shrine in Bangkok, the trial of those charged may have to be restarted.

The two suspects, ethnic Uighurs from China, deny involvement.

The trial began in 2015 in a military court. But a change of government means it could now be transferred to a civilian court, leading to further delays.

Al Jazeera's Wayne Hay reports from the Thai capital.