Iraqis in Mosul are welcoming the death of ISIL's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The country's second-largest city was seized by ISIL in 2014 and it is where al-Baghdadi proclaimed he was the group's leader.

Much of the city was destroyed as fighters were driven out in 2017.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports from Mosul.