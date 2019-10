Bolivians have blocked streets and lit fires in La Paz, calling for their vote to be respected.

The incumbent president, Evo Morales, was declared the outright winner in Sunday's vote, securing a fourth consecutive term and extending his rule to nearly two decades.

Critics say the vote was rigged.

The United States, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia have called for Bolivia to hold a runoff between Morales and his top challenger, Carlos Mesa.

Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from La Paz.