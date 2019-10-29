Azadi March: Pakistan's opposition protests enter third day

Anti-government Azadi March set out on Sunday afternoon from Karachi towards Islamabad. Thousands of people, including seminary students, are participating in the march.

    Tens of thousands of protesters in Pakistan are marching to the capital Islamabad, calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign over the weak economy and corruption claims.

    While religious groups and political rivals in the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) party organised the protests, virtually all parties have used the march to show their grievances during what they call the Azadi March (or Freedom March).

    Marchers are expected to reach the capital on Thursday.

    Al Jazeera's Katia Lopez Hodayan reports.

