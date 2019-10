Turkey says it is ready to clear Kurdish fighters from the Syrian border.

In northeast Syria, Kurds are holding thousands of captured fighters and their families from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, or ISIS) group.

Turkey says the military incursion aims to create a "safe zone and peace corridor".

This operation would be Turkey's third cross-border intervention in Syria.

Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports live from Akcaklae, near the Turkish-Syria border.