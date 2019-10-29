Analysis: Saad Hariri resigns as Lebanon's PM, what comes next?

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri submits his resignation in response to the demand of the people.

    Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has submitted his resignation to the country's president following days of anti-government protests.

    Hariri says he has reached a "dead-end" after unprecedented protests paralyzed the country.

    After the long-awaited statement, Lebanese protesters took to the streets in celebration.

    Earlier on Tuesday, supporters of Hezbollah attacked a protest camp set up by anti-government demonstrators, tearing down tents and roadblocks.

    Banks have closed for the tenth straight day, adding pressure to an already-troubled economic situation.

    Rami Khouri, a senior public policy fellow and professor at the American University of Beirut, joins us live from Boston to discuss the latest updates.

