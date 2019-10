Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi announced the establishment of an Islamic caliphate in 2014.

But the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group chief maintained a low profile in recent years with few audio recordings.

ISIL still has large reserves of wealth estimated at $300 million.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports live from Hatay, Turkey.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports live from Mosul, Iraq.