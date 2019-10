US President Donald Trump says he knew about the raid for three days.

The US ground forces had engaged in a brief firefight at Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's compound.

Al-Baghdadi became the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group in 2010 and declared an affiliation to al-Qaeda.

Trump said his body was mutilated by the blast and test results proved it was him.

Al Jazeera's senior political analyst Marwan Bishara reports from London.