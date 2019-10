The Afghan security forces have been left to fight on the front lines alone since the United States partially withdrew ground troops five years ago.

In that time, they have lost at least 45,000 Afghan troops and that figure is rising.

There are hopes that the collapsed peace talks between the US and the Taliban will be resumed soon, but many people say there could be pitfalls in any peace agreement.

Al Jazeera's Tony Birtley reports from Kabul.