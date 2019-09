In Zimbabwe, doctors say they will continue to take strike action, despite the kidnapping of their union leader. Peter Magombeyi, who disappeared during a pay strike last week, has been found alive.

Obert Masaraure, who runs a teachers’ union, told Al Jazeera he was also abducted three months ago, taken to a secluded area and beaten, for organising a teachers’ strike over pay.

Activists say dozens of protesters have been abducted since January.

Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa reports from Harare.