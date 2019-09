Separatists in the Yemeni city of Aden say they have arrested dozens of people loyal to the internationally-recognised government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Government forces withdrew from the city after air raids by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It has been more than four years since the Saudi-Emirati coalition began its military offensive supporting the Yemeni government against Houthi rebels.

Al Jazeera's Victoria Gatenby reports.