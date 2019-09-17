World Cup 2022: A room with a view at Qatar's Al Bayt Stadium

As more stadiums for the football World Cup 2022 in Qatar near completion, details are coming to light about some of the more luxurious elements in the stadiums being built.

A video posted on Monday shows one of those details, a luxury hotel room in Al Bayt Stadium in the northern city of Al Khor.

The video shows a large hotel suite with a balcony view of the football field below.

The stadium, which should be completed in the coming weeks, is modelled after tents used in Qatar's deserts.

Its surroundings will include a park and artificial lake, according to artist renders.

The capacity of the stadium is about 60,000 people when it is finished.

جناح فندقي في ملعب البيت في الخور ..

احد ملاعب كأس العالم ٢٠٢٢..

شغل عدل 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4fst0aNXmE — جاسم بن ثاني 🇶🇦 (@JBT_86) September 16, 2019

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which is overseeing the organisation of the 2022 World Cup, earlier said the Al Bayt stadium would be completed in December.

In total, eight stadiums will be used during the 2022 World Cup. Seven of those are being built from scratch.

The eighth one, Khalifa International Stadium, was opened in May 2018 after undergoing renovations and upgrades.

Last May, the Al Wakrah Stadium was officially inaugurated.

181025142408471

In August, Qatar announced the Ras Abu Aboud stadium in Doha will be the first fully reusable FIFA stadium for the 2022 event.

All of its components are recyclable and the container-sized building blocks are arriving in port filled with the materials used to make the stadium.

The World Cup will kick off on November 21, becoming the first to take place in the Arab world.

The final will be played on December 18 - Qatar's national day - in the Lusail Stadium, which will be able to hold 80,000 football fans.