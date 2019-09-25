US's Trump outlines action on Iran, China at United Nations talks

United States President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday about the ongoing issues on Iran's nuclear programme and the trade war with China.

Despite earlier tough words on Iran, he seemed to be in a more conciliatory mood. And as for trade issues, he said he was not prepared to accept a "bad deal".

But despite addressing his two top foreign policy concerns, Trump did not bring up the subject of Ukraine, as he is under unrelenting domestic scrutiny over his conversation with its president.

Al Jazeera's James Bays reports from the United Nations in New York.