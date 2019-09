UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promise to leave the European Union with or without a deal has faced several parliamentary defeats this week.

But as he visited Northern Ireland and held talks with the Democratic Unionist Party, he says there is a way of getting a new Brexit deal with the EU, and he was prepared to talk to European leaders about it.

The Irish border has proved a key sticking point in attempts to reach a deal.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Simmons reports.