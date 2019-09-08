UK PM's leadership under fire over Brexit crisis

Boris Johnson criticised for sacking a number of high-ranking MPs, including grandson of wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill.

    The Brexit crisis has thrown the UK's Conservative Party into turmoil, with growing questions being raised inside the party about the leadership qualities of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    Johnson drew particular criticism inside his own party this week for sacking a number of high-ranking Conservative MPs including Sir Nicholas Soames, the grandson of the wartime leader, Sir Winston Churchill.

    Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports from London on what direction the Conservative Party has taken under Johnson and what Churchill might have made of it.

