British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in the middle of a major parliamentary showdown over Brexit.

MPs are set to vote on a motion which would block a no-deal Brexit on October 31st, further delaying the UK's exit from the EU by three months.

If that passes, Johnson has said he will call for a general election.

Earlier on Wednesday, the prime minister faced a barrage of questions from MPs.

Al Jazeera's Nadim Baba reports from London.