Tunisia election: Outsider in lead stuns after most votes counted

Law professor and political outsider Kais Saied is leading Tunisia's presidential polls with two-thirds of the votes counted, the electoral commission said, after the country's second free vote for head of state since the 2011 Arab Spring.

Saied was on 18.9 percent on Monday night, ahead of imprisoned media magnate Nabil Karoui, who was on 15.5 percent, according to the electoral commission, ISIE.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, a presidential hopeful whose popularity has been tarnished by a sluggish economy and the rising cost of living, could well turn out to be the election's biggest loser.

190916000000451

ISIE figures showed him in fifth place with 7.4 percent of the vote, trailing both Ennahdha party candidate Abdelfattah Mourou and former defence minister Abdelkarim Zbidi.

"The anti-system strategy has won," ISIE member Adil Brinsi told the AFP news agency, but added: "It's not finished yet. Mourou could very easily move from third to second place."

'Open to all modern ideas'

A smiling Saied, receiving journalists at a rented apartment serving as his campaign offices, said voters had "carried out a revolution within a legal framework... They want something new... new political thinking".

It was up to civil society and democracy at the local administrative level to resolve Tunisia's social problems, he said, while defending his own reputation as a conservative.

"Tunisia has always been an open country. It's a moderate society. I am open to all modern ideas. We can discuss it," Saied said.

Political neophyte Saied is a conservative constitutionalist who has shunned political parties and mass rallies; instead, he opted to go door-to-door to explain his policies.

190913122825450

He has defended the death penalty, criminalisation of homosexuality and a sexual assault law that punishes unmarried couples who engage in public displays of affection.

Saied also advocates a rigorous overhaul of the constitution and voting system, to decentralise power "so that the will of the people penetrates into central government and puts an end to corruption".

"Kais Saied was unknown in Tunisia until after the 2011 revolution when he started coming on television shows breaking down the technicalities of the constitution," said Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker, reporting from Tunis.

"He speaks classical Arabic and many people here jokingly call him a robot because he is so specific when it comes to citing the law. One voter described him as a clean and honest man who loves his country. We voted for others and look where it got us, he said."

'Political earthquake'

Local papers splashed photos of Saied and Karoui across their front pages on Monday.

"Political earthquake," read the headline of Arabic language Echourouk newspaper, while Francophone Le Temps entitled its editorial "The Slap".

The result was a major upset for Tunisia's political establishment, in place since the uprising eight years ago that removed President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

190913153532137

It could usher in a period of uncertainty for the fledgeling North African democracy, the sole success story of the Arab Spring revolts.

ISIE reported low turnout at 45 percent, down from 64 percent in the country's first democratic polls in 2014.

"The abstention was a sign of a rejection of the system rather than disinterest," said political scientist Hamza Meddeb.

"People are fed up with a political class which failed to respond to their economic and social expectations."

Late Sunday, Chahed urged liberals and centrists to unite for legislative elections set for October 6, saying low participation was "bad for the democratic transition".

Jailed 'populist' Karoui

Karoui, a 56-year-old media magnate, has been behind bars since August 23 on charges of money laundering.

190913052802030

Tunisia's judiciary has refused to release him three times, but his lawyers said on Monday they would make a fourth request within 24 hours.

A controversial businessman, labelled a "populist" by critics, Karoui built his appeal by using his Nessma television channel to launch charity campaigns, handing out food aid to some of the country's poorest.

"He is far more involved in the political establishment. He is a founding member of the late President Beji Caid Essebsi's Nidaa Tounes party, which he recently split from," Al Jazeera's Stefanie Decker said.

Brinsi said Karoui could be allowed to run as long as there was no ruling on his case. A conviction before the runoff vote could mean Saied could instead face the third-placed candidate, he said.

The date of a second and final round between the top two candidates has not been announced, but it must be held by October 23 at the latest. It may even take place on the same day as the legislative polls.

The presidential election came against a backdrop of serious social and economic challenges.

Distrust of the political establishment runs high in Tunisia, where unemployment is at 15 percent and the cost of living has risen by close to a third since 2016.