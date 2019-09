Survivors of a notorious children's home in Ireland are threatening to take the government to court.

They are outraged over its failure to exhume the bodies of hundreds of children, some barely a day-old, who died in the care of the Catholic Church in the small town of Tuam.

It comes five years after the existence of a burial pit was revealed.

As many as 796 bodies are buried in chambers under the small town of Tuam.

Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports from Tuam.