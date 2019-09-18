Trump names Robert O'Brien as new national security adviser

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will name hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien as the new White House national security adviser.

O'Brien, who currently serves as the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs at the State Department, has a long history in Republican foreign policy circles.

He will be Trump's fourth national security adviser, replacing John Bolton, the hawkish national security adviser the president forced out last week. Trump said he and Bolton "strongly disagreed" on a number of issues.

"I have worked long and hard with Robert," Trump tweeted in his announcement of the replacement. "He will do a great job!"

Trump's announcement comes as the US considers its response to Saturday's attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

It also comes less than a month after Trump abruptly ended talks with the Taliban aimed at starting the process of ending 18 years of war.

