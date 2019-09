Donald Trump's former campaign manager has refused to answer questions at a chaotic congressional hearing that is investigating whether to impeach the president.

Corey Lewandowski was a key figure in the special counsel's report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

According to the report, Trump had instructed Lewandowski to threaten Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was overseeing the Russia investigation, with losing his job.

Al Jazeera's Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington.