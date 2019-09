Idlib province, where a ceasefire is now in effect, is Syria's last rebel-held stronghold.

A four-month offensive in Idlib by forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has caused a massive outflow of refugees to Turkey.

Turkey already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

On Monday, al-Assad's allies Russia and Iran are meeting with Turkey to discuss peace.

Al Jazeera's Jamal Elshayyal reports live from Ankara.