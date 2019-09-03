Syria's war: Kurdish forces pull back from border

Ankara monitors YPG withdrawal as part of plan to establish 'safe zone' in northern Syria along border with Turkey.

by

    In Syria, US-backed Kurdish forces are continuing to slowly pull back from positions near the border with Turkey.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to send troops in to push out the YPG if they did not move.

    But some people in northeastern Syria who have enjoyed relative peace since Kurdish forces pushed back the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group are worried about what the pull-back means for their safety.

    Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from Antakya near the Turkey-Syria border.

