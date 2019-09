South Africa is about to hold an extraordinary session of its parliament on how to tackle gender-based violence.

That follows recent protests triggered by a series of high-profile female murders. The latest crime statistics show a rise in the rates of murder and sexual offences.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has talked of a crisis after growing protests over rapes and murders.

Al Jazeera speaks to sexual assault survivor Rochelle Pimentel, who tells her story from Johannesburg.