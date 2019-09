Mobile phone footage taken by Rohingya fleeing a killing spree in Myanmar could be used as evidence in future investigations, according to aid agencies.

It has been two years since Myanmar's security forces launched a crackdown on nearly 700,000 Rohingya in Rakhine state.

Yet not a single person has been brought to justice.

Many of them came to the town of Cox's Bazar just over the border in Bangladesh, from where Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports.