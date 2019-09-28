Robert Mugabe set to get private burial in his home village

Zimbabwe's late former President Robert Mugabe is set to be laid to rest in a highly private ceremony in his home village.

The burial on Saturday afternoon in Kutama is expected to put an end to a weeks-long dispute between Mugabe's family and the government that forced him from power following the former leader's death on September 6 in Singapore.

After an initial period of wrangling, Mugabe's family earlier had agreed to a government request to bury him at a shrine in the capital, Harare, but only after a hilltop mausoleum was built to set him apart from former comrades. But the government on Thursday abruptly announced the family had changed its mind.

On Thursday evening, the remains of the country's founding father were moved from his house in Harare, with police and military vehicles escorting them to Kutama, some 90 kilometres (55 miles) further west.

"As per our Zimbabwean tradition, the elderly are always buried in the afternoon, so it will be after 2pm (12:00 GMT)," Leo Mugabe, the former leader's nephew, told AFP news agency.

It was the second time Mugabe's body made its way back to Kutama village in Zvimba district. When the body was first taken home last week for the public to pay their last respects, it was airlifted by a military helicopter.

Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa, reporting from Zvimba, said it was Mugabe's wish not to be buried in Harare, according to his family.

"His family say Mugabe was very angry at the way he was removed from power by the army. He did not want to be buried at the National Heroes Acre shrine, according to the family," Mutasa said.

"The issue of where Mugabe should be buried has divided the country. The public have no say in where he will be buried."

In the private farewell, only approved guests and funeral parlour vans were allowed, a decision out of sync with the local tradition that funerals are free for all to attend.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a once-trusted deputy who helped remove Mugabe from power in 2017, was not expected to attend the burial.

State-run media reported that the government would be represented by the home affairs minister.

An independence hero, Mugabe came to power at the end of white minority rule in 1980 and ruled Zimbabwe uninterrupted for 37 years and seven months.

He presided over the country's economic collapse and was forced to resign in November 2017 in the wake of a military takeover.

The former guerilla leader died of prostate cancer, according to Mnangagwa.