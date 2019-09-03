Qatar set to reveal 2022 World Cup logo with landmark projections

Qatar is set to reveal the official logo of the 2022 World Cup with a worldwide media campaign that will kick off in Doha on Tuesday.

The launch of the tournament's emblem is seen as an important milestone for FIFA, the world governing body of football, and Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which is tasked with the preparations for the event.

Simultaneously, at 20:22pm (17:22 GMT), the logo will be revealed via projections on the facades of major buildings and landmarks in Qatar and 24 other countries across the world.

In Doha, the logo will be displayed at the cultural village of Katara and the popular Souq Waqif tourist destination, among other locations.

Elsewhere, Kuwait Towers in Kuwait, Muscat's Royal Opera House, Beirut's Raouche Rock, as well as the Opera House in Algiers and Hammamet in Tunisia, will also see projections of the emblem.

Other locations include the Corniche in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, and Tahrir Square in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Further afield, the logo will be displayed on giant screens in New York, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Santiago, Mexico City, Johannesburg, London, Paris, Berlin, as well as in Milan, Madrid, Moscow, Mumbai, Seoul, and in various regions of Turkey.

Just as the 2022 World Cup final will coincide with Qatar's National Day on December 18, Tuesday's launch of the logo concurs with another historic occasion for the Gulf nation, Qatar's Independence Day.

On September 3, 1971, Qatar gained independence when the protection agreement between the Gulf state

and Britain ended.

Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has completed more than 75 percent of the preparations for the tournament, including two stadiums; Khalifa International Stadium and South Stadium in Al Wakrah.

A third and fourth stadium, Al Bait and Al Rayyan, are expected to open their doors in December.

Building projections of the 2022 World Cup logo in Qatar at 20:22pm local:

Doha (Doha Tower)

Katara Cultural Village Amphitheatre

Souq Waqif / Msheireb - National Archive Museum

Al Zubarah Fort

Ministry of Interior building

Building projections around the Arab world:

Kuwait - Kuwait Towers

Oman - Royal Opera House, Muscat

Lebanon - Raouche, Beirut

Jordan - Third Circle, Zahran Street, Amman

Iraq - Tahrir Square, Baghdad

Tunisia - Hammamet town

Algeria - Algiers Opera House

Morocco - Rabat Corniche

Jumbo screens around the world: