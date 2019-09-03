Qatar set to reveal 2022 World Cup logo with landmark projections

Qatar is set to reveal the official logo of the 2022 World Cup with a worldwide media campaign that will kick off in Doha on Tuesday.
The launch of the tournament's emblem is seen as an important milestone for FIFA, the world governing body of football, and Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which is tasked with the preparations for the event.
Simultaneously, at 20:22pm (17:22 GMT), the logo will be revealed via projections on the facades of major buildings and landmarks in Qatar and 24 other countries across the world.
In Doha, the logo will be displayed at the cultural village of Katara and the popular Souq Waqif tourist destination, among other locations.
Elsewhere, Kuwait Towers in Kuwait, Muscat's Royal Opera House, Beirut's Raouche Rock, as well as the Opera House in Algiers and Hammamet in Tunisia, will also see projections of the emblem.
Other locations include the Corniche in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, and Tahrir Square in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
Further afield, the logo will be displayed on giant screens in New York, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Santiago, Mexico City, Johannesburg, London, Paris, Berlin, as well as in Milan, Madrid, Moscow, Mumbai, Seoul, and in various regions of Turkey.
Just as the 2022 World Cup final will coincide with Qatar's National Day on December 18, Tuesday's launch of the logo concurs with another historic occasion for the Gulf nation, Qatar's Independence Day.
On September 3, 1971, Qatar gained independence when the protection agreement between the Gulf state
and Britain ended.
Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has completed more than 75 percent of the preparations for the tournament, including two stadiums; Khalifa International Stadium and South Stadium in Al Wakrah.
A third and fourth stadium, Al Bait and Al Rayyan, are expected to open their doors in December.
Building projections of the 2022 World Cup logo in Qatar at 20:22pm local:
-
Doha (Doha Tower)
-
Katara Cultural Village Amphitheatre
-
Souq Waqif / Msheireb - National Archive Museum
-
Al Zubarah Fort
-
Ministry of Interior building
Building projections around the Arab world:
-
Kuwait - Kuwait Towers
-
Oman - Royal Opera House, Muscat
-
Lebanon - Raouche, Beirut
-
Jordan - Third Circle, Zahran Street, Amman
-
Iraq - Tahrir Square, Baghdad
-
Tunisia - Hammamet town
-
Algeria - Algiers Opera House
-
Morocco - Rabat Corniche
Jumbo screens around the world:
-
Argentina - General Paz y 15 de Agosto, Buenos Aires
-
Brazil - Metro Domination Se Station, Sao Paulo
-
Chile - Av Kennedy / Padre Hurtado, Santiago
-
England - Westfield Stratford City / Four Dials, Westfield Square @ Westfield London, Canary Wharf and Leicester Square
-
France - Gare du Nord, Paris
-
Germany - Berlin Railway Station
-
India - Babulnath Junction, Mumbai
-
Italy - Sempione, Arco della Pace, Milano
-
Mexico - Principal streets in Mexico City
-
Russia - Noviy Arbat 2, Moscow
-
South Africa - Alice Lane, Sandton, Johannesburg
-
South Korea - Coex Crown, Seoul
-
Spain - Callao, Madrid
-
Turkey - City Screens across 10 districts including Yildiz, Zuhuratbaba, Bahcesehir Kisim, Tasdelen, Mimar