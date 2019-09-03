Qatar 2022: Football World Cup logo unveiled

The official emblem for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup has been unveiled in the capital Doha.

The unveiling took place at 20:22 local time (17:22 GMT), as thousands of spectators gathered to witness the synchronised projection of the emblem onto a number of the country’s most iconic buildings, including Burj Doha, Katara Cultural Village Amphitheatre, Souq Waqif and Al Zubarah Fort - a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The emblem was unveiled simultaneously in 24 other major cities across the world including London, Johannesburg, Mexico City, Mumbai, Paris and Seoul.

A screen in Madrid's Callao Square showed the emblem, while an advertisement that revealed the emblem was running on screens attached to the Arco Della Pace in Milan, and on a giant screen at Moscow's New Arbat Avenue.

Qatar residents gathered at Katara Cultural Village to witness the unveiling of the FIFA 2022 emblem in Doha [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

According to tournament organisers, the swooping curves of the emblem represent the undulations of desert dunes and the unbroken loop depicts both the number eight - highlighting the eight stadiums that will host the World Cup matches - and the infinity symbol, which reflects the interconnected nature of the event.

Some of the world's most renowned footballers took to social media to share the emblem with millions of their fans.

The 22nd edition of the World Cup, which will be the first staged in the Arab world, will get underway on November 21, 2022. The final will be played on December 18, 2022, Qatar's national day.

The logo projected on a building near Souq Wakif in Doha [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Iraqis gather at Baghdad's Tahir square to witness the unveiling of the World Cup 2022 logo [Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP]

An electronic board displays the official logo of the World Cup 2022 in Buenos Aires outskirts [Juan Mabromata/AFP]

The World Cup Qatar 2022 logo is projected on the famous Pigon's Rock landmark in the Lebanese capital Beirut [Anwar Amro/AFP]

Qatar residents gathered at Katara Cultural Village in the capital Doha despite high evening temperature and humidity to witness the unveiling of the logo [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]