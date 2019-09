Wildfires are still burning in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, which is often referred to as the "green lungs" of the planet.

The fires have prompted a warning from some scientists that escalating deforestation could eventually turn the rainforest into a dry savanna.

Despite a ban on fires for land-clearing, the Amazon is burning at a rate not seen in almost a decade.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Chapada dos Guimaraes in the state of Mato Grosso.