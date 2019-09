In Myanmar, it has been almost four years since a so-called Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement was signed between ethnic rebel armies and the government.

But there is still no sign of lasting peace.

Some groups are refusing to sign the document, including what is regarded as East Asia’s largest non-state army, which runs an isolated state on the borders with China and Thailand.

Al Jazeera's Wayne Hay takes a rare look at the secretive Wa State.