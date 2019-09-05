Morsi's son Abdullah dies of heart attack in Cairo hospital

The youngest son of late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi died of an alleged heart attack at a hospital in Cairo, sources told Al Jazeera.

Abdullah Morsi, who was in his mid-twenties, died on Wednesday at the Oasis hospital in Giza in the southwest of the capital, the sources said.

A Morsi family source confirmed his death to Anadolu Agency without giving further details.

Egypt's health ministry has yet to comment on his death.

Mohamed Morsi, Egypt's first democratically elected president, died on June 17 while standing trial for charges that he and legal observers said were politically motivated.

He was deposed in a 2013 military coup carried out by current President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi following a year in power.

Several local news sites reported the death of Abdullah Morsi, saying there was no criminal suspicion, noting that Morsi's son had suffered several previous health scares, and was saddened by his father's death.

Morsi's second son, Ahmed, said his younger brother, Abdullah, was driving his car and had sudden spasms. He was immediately taken to hospital but doctors were unable to revive him.

"Abdullah died at the hospital after suffering a heart attack," Anadolu cited Ahmed Morsi as saying.

Outspoken critic

Abdullah Morsi had been imprisoned several times in recent years. He had been accused and acquitted of drug use, in a case involving allegations that he and legal observers said were fabricated.

Among Morsi's children, Abdullah was the most outspoken critic of the Egyptian government. He was also the most supportive of his father and his defence during his trial and stay in prison.

In a Twitter post after his father's death, Abdullah accused a number of Egyptian officials whom he called "partners" of el-Sisi "in killing the martyr president".

He particularly accused incumbent and former interior ministers Mahmoud Tawfiq and Magdy Abdel Ghaffar, respectively.

At the time of his death, Morsi - a leading member of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood who won the country's presidential election in 2012 - faced a host of legal charges, which he, along with various human rights groups and independent observers, said were politically motivated.