The new leader of the United Kingdom's Liberal Democrats says her party faces the fight of its life to stop the country leaving the European Union.

Speaking at her party's annual conference in Bournemouth, Jo Swinson says she will cancel Brexit entirely if chosen as prime minister.

Swinson has said she will not go into coalition with either Boris Johnson or Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. She is in this to win.

Al Jazeera's Rory Challands reports.