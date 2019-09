South African police say the attacks on foreign workers in Johannesburg last month were launched by unemployed hostel residents.

The hostels, leftover from the apartheid era, house thousands of rural workers from across the country. Many are jobless and blame foreigners for unemployment and worsening crime.

Some experts say sentiments like these are the fault of politicians who have used anti-immigrant rhetoric to boost their popularity.

Al Jazeera's Fahmida Miller reports.