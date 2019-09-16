Israel elections: Voters head to polls again

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is promising to annex parts of the occupied and divided West Bank city of Hebron.

by

    The second general election within five months gets under way in Israel in a few hours.

    As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tries to rally right-wing voters, he is promising to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

    His main opponent, Benny Gantz of Blue and White party, says he will appoint two fellow former army chiefs to lead the defence and education ministries.

    But another party leader, Avigdor Lieberman, has had a big hand in forcing the election rerun and is likely to have a major influence on Israel's next prime minister.

    Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports.

