Nazanin Zagari Ratcliffe took her infant daughter on holiday to visit family in Iran. She has been a prisoner since, held, her husband Richard says, for political purposes.

While international efforts have been under way on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to broker new US-Iran talks, a group of families say their loved ones are being held as political hostages by Tehran.

And there are slim signs of hope they will be released.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports.