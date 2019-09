Indonesia's government is battling to control widespread forest fires on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra.

Activists say palm oil companies are responsible for lighting these fires to clear the land.

It has caused toxic haze across the region, including neighboring Malaysia and Singapore - and President Joko Widodo has responded by deploying nearly 6,000 troops to put the fires out.

Raheela Mahomed reports from Jakarta on the environmental and health damage caused .