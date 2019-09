Another storm is approaching the Bahamas, the Atlantic island chain devastated by Hurricane Dorian earlier this month.

With 1,300 people still missing, heavy rains and strong winds could make search-and-rescue efforts more difficult.

The National Hurricane Center is warning that a tropical storm could hit areas already flattened by Dorian.

At least 50 people are known to have been killed.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from the capital, Nassau.