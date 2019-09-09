Hurricane Dorian: Traumatised survivors living in shelters

Many survivors are being relocated to Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, where temporary shelters are being set up.

It is estimated that more than 70,000 people have been left without food and shelter - that is nearly one-fifth of the population of the Bahamas.

At this community centre in Nassau, dozens of volunteers are sorting through donations.

Support from the international community for survivors of Hurricane Dorian has been immense, but many continue to suffer the psychological effects of the devastation.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports.