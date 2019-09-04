Hong Kong police fire beanbag rounds in overnight clashes

Hong Kong police fired beanbag rounds and used pepper spray in late night skirmishes with pro-democracy protesters, local broadcaster RTHK said on Wednesday, as unrest that has gripped the Chinese-ruled city for months showed little sign of abating.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets since mid-June in sometimes violent protests calling for greater democracy in the former British colony, which reverted to Chinese rule in 1997, posing a direct challenge to the central government in Beijing.

Riot police cleared demonstrators from outside the Mong Kok police station and in Prince Edward metro station, with one person taken out on a stretcher with an oxygen mask over his face, government-funded RTHK reported.

Metro stations have often been the frontline in battles between protesters and police, in a deepening political crisis in the Asian financial hub.

Pressure on leader

The continued unrest is piling pressure on Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, who told a group of business people last week that she had "very, very limited" ability to end the crisis and it had been elevated "to a national level", a reference to the leadership in Beijing.

Lam also said in the recording that she would step down if she had a choice, fuelling protesters' claims that the partial autonomy granted to Hong Kong under a "one country, two systems" agreement is being slowly eroded by Beijing.

Lam on Tuesday said she had never discussed resignation with Beijing and believed her government could solve the crisis without Beijing's help.

China denies it is meddling in Hong Kong's affairs but warned again on Tuesday that it would not sit idly by if the unrest threatened the country's security and sovereignty.

With German Chancellor Angela Merkel due to visit Beijing in a few days time, prominent Hong Kong activists are urging her to remember life under East Germany's dictatorial regime in dealing with the Chinese government.

Activists' appeal

In an open letter to Merkel published in Wednesday's Bild newspaper, activists including Joshua Wong, head of the Demosisto pro-democracy movement, said Germany should be on its guard.



"Chancellor Merkel, you grew up in East Germany," Wong wrote.

"You experienced at first hand the horrors of a dictatorial regime. We would like you to show the courage and determination against authoritarian and unjust regimes that inspired Germany and Europe before the end of the Cold War."

The letter was also signed by Joephy Wong and Alice Yu, artists from Hong Kong now living in Germany where the protesters cause is popular.

The demonstrations began over a now-suspended extradition bill, but have evolved into a push for greater democracy, including the territory's right to elect its own leaders. Beijing has said giving Hong Kong universal suffrage is out of the question.