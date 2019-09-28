Haiti: Police use tear gas, live ammunition on protesters

Haitian police used tear gas and live ammunition on Friday to disperse protesters in the capital, witnesses said, as anger over the economic and political problems in the country grew.

Haitians are protesting widespread food and fuel shortages, a weakening currency, double-digit inflation and corruption accusations lodged against public officials in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

Many are calling for President Jovenel Moise to stand down after what they say is a failure to address the myriad of problems. Four people died in clashes in recent days.

The protests on Friday were among the largest and most violent in months.

In the wealthier neighbourhoods of Delmas and Petion Ville, angry crowds also looted several stores, banks and money transfer offices, ATMs and pharmacies. They also set a building on fire.

190924011703604

Crowds stripped the abandoned police station in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince's poorest neighbourhood, of sheet metal roofing, furniture and police protection equipment.

"We did not want the police to come out of their base because this is a unit that fired real bullets at the people, that uses tear gas grenades when all people want is to be respected," said Steven Edgard, a protester.



"Now people are taking whatever they can to make their houses better because they are tired of getting soaked when it rains," he said.

People march in Cite Soleil during a protest in demand of the resignation of President Jovenel Moise [Chandan Khanna/AFP]

In an apparent attempt to calm tensions, Moise on Thursday replaced several security officials after calls from human rights groups to remove people they accused of involvement in a massacre in the poor La Saline neighbourhood.

Moise also cancelled his speech at the United Nations General Assembly this week and made a rare address to the nation.

He suggested a unity government in the hope of calming tempers after a ruling-party senator fired a pistol to disperse a crowd, injuring a photojournalist.

Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers said four people were shot dead in demonstrations between September 16 and September 25.