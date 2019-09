Millions of US farmers are suffering because of Trump's trade war, but not the country's garlic growers.

They are actually profiting from the standoff with China.

For decades, cheap Chinese garlic imports undercut domestic producers in the United States. Now, garlic growers are smelling the sweet scent of punitive tariffs.

Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports from Gilroy, California, a spot where the taste of tariffs makes a savoury economic sauce.