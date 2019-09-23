Germany, UK, France blame Iran for Saudi oil attack

Iran was behind the attacks on two Saudi oil facilities earlier this month, leaders from United Kingdom, France and Germany have said in a joint statement at the United Nations.

The drone attacks, carried out on September 14, targeted facilities in Abqaiq - home to the company's largest oil processing plant - and Khurais.

The three countries also called on Tehran to agree to negotiations on its nuclear and missile programmes and regional security issues.

"The time has come for Iran to accept a long term negotiation framework for its nuclear program, as well as regional security issues, which include its missile programs," the three governments said in a joint statement after French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met during the annual United nations gathering of world leaders.

Tensions in the Middle East surged following the attacks which knocked out more than half of the output from the world's top exporter - five percent of the global oil supply - or about 5.7 million barrels per day.

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks. But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo swiftly accused Iran, which rejected the allegations were meant to justify "actions" against it.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, promised to "confront and deal with this terrorist aggression" before saying the attacks were "unquestionably sponsored by Iran".

US President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action.

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said a military strike would have completely knocked out Saudi's Arabia's main oil producing facility, again denying accusations that his country was behind the oil attacks.

"If Iran was behind this attack, nothing would be left of this refinery," Zarif told reporters in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly.

Zarif also said he had no reason to believe Yemen's Houthi rebels were lying when they claimed responsibility for the attack on key Saudi oil facilities. He called it a "high-precision, low-impact" assault with no casualties.

More to follow