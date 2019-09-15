Egypt corruption: President el-Sisi denies wrongdoing

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi says allegations of corruption against him and his army generals amount to defamation.

An Egyptian businessman who worked as a military contractor for 15 years, has posted videos online accusing el-Sisi of wasting millions of dollars of public money on palaces, villas, and hotels.

Many Egyptians have been watching the videos posted by Mohammed Ali, the businessman who has been releasing the footage from Spain, where he is in self-imposed exile.

At a Cairo youth summit, the president said the Egyptian army had been "defamed" but did not directly address corruption claims against himself.

Mohamad el-Masry, a professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, said: "The reality on the ground is that many Egyptians ... they're starting to have doubts."

"Even el-Sisi’s supporters are starting to have doubts about his integrity as a leader, and about the military’s integrity," he added.

Al Jazeera's Victoria Gatenby reports.