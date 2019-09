In Iraq, at least 31 pilgrims have been killed at one of the most sacred sites in Shia Islam during Ashoura, an occasion which marks the death of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

Millions of pilgrims had gathered in Karbala but a stampede occurred during the ritual run towards the shrine.

The government fears the number of dead could rise but has promised better conditions for the event.

Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports from Karbala.