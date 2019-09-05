Dorian edges closer to US, bringing high winds and flooding

Deserted, rain-lashed streets in Charleston, South Carolina, vanished beneath water on Thursday as Hurricane Dorian churned a few dozen kilometres offshore after reducing parts of the Bahamas to rubble.

Water pooled a few inches deep near the centuries-old waterfront. In certain low-lying blocks, it rose to a metre or more, as high tide approached and forecasters warned of storm surges of up to two metres.

John Rivers, 74, and his three children were among few to be seen in the streets on Thursday. They cleared drains of branches, leaves and debris, using a shovel, a rake and their bare hands.

"We're giving the water somewhere to go," Rivers told Reuters news agency, sheltering temporarily from the driving rain and gusts of wind under a covered walkway. His daughter Caroline, 12, pulled off her rubber boots one at a time, emptying a stream of water from each.

"I see this as a good life lesson for my kids," Rivers said.

190904221600956

Officials said Thursday afternoon that more than 18cm of rain had fallen in parts of Charleston.

Dorian was about 80km off Charleston on Thursday, wavering in strength between a Category 2 and 3 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson wind scale. It was forecast to possibly make landfall on the United States mainland in North Carolina late on Thursday or early Friday.

Life-threatening storm surges

Life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds were possible in much of the coast of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, the National Weather Service said.

Dorian apparently whipped up at least three tornados in the region, officials said. One in North Carolina damaged scores of trailers in a campground in Emerald Isle, but no one was injured, North Carolina's News & Observer reported.

Governors in the region declared states of emergency, closed schools, opened shelters, readied national guard troops and implored residents to take warnings seriously, as fresh images of the devastation wrought by the storm in the Bahamas earlier this week continued to circulate in the media.

"Get to safety and stay there," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said. "This won't be a brush-by. Whether it comes ashore or not, the eye of the storm will be close enough to cause extensive damage in North Carolina."

Some minor flooding occurs on bridges from the beach towards communities from Hurricane Dorian in Jacksonville, Florida [Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters]

In the Carolinas alone, more than 900,000 people had been ordered to evacuate their homes. It was unclear how many did so.

In Kill Devil Hills, in North Carolina's Outer Banks, Mark Jennings decided to ignore the order, lining his garage door with sandbags and boarding up his home with plywood.

190904141948159

The retired firefighter planned to stay put with his wife and two dogs. "We are ready to go. If something happens, we can still get out of here," he told Reuters.

Power outages

At least four storm-related deaths have already been reported. Three people died in Orange County, Florida, during storm preparations or evacuation, according to the Orange County mayor's office. In North Carolina, an 85-year-old man fell off a ladder while barricading his home for Dorian, the governor said.

More than 210,000 homes and businesses were without power in South Carolina and Georgia early on Thursday, according to local electric companies.

190904112118129

On Charleston's historic South Battery Street, which runs down to the harbour, Brys Stephens tried to keep the water away from his stately home, built in the veranda-wrapped Southern style that lures crowds of tourists to the city.

He and his family pumped water out of the yard and tried to reattach metal flood gates into the perimeter wall.

"The gates worked pretty well so far and we've managed to keep water away from the house," Stephens said. "But we've got another storm surge coming later on, so we'll see then if it holds."

Before heading to the US, Dorian decimated parts of the Bahamas, killing at least 20 people and leaving at least 70,000 Bahamians in urgent needed of immediate relief.