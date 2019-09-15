Desperate journeys: NGO teaches migrant children at Mexico border

It is called “Remain In Mexico” - the new agreement between Mexican and US governments on asylum seekers.

Tens of thousands of Central American migrants are stuck, waiting to see if they will be allowed to start a new life in the US.

They include many children who are missing out on school. While Mexico’s president has promised education for them, shelter directors say little government effort is being made.

Now a classroom on wheels run by NGO School Box Project is coming to assist.

Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from the border city of Tijuana.