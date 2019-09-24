UN climate talks: Activist Greta Thunberg files rights complaint

A new United Nations report has found commitments to cut greenhouse gases must be, at the minimum, tripled to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris agreement.

At least 66 countries have committed to achieving net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

But 14 nations, representing a quarter of global emissions, have refused to improve their current climate goals by next year, a deadline set by UN chief Antonio Guterres.

This prompted anger and derision from teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from the UN.